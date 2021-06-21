Banano Market Capitalization Tops $15.34 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $15.34 million and $323,395.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001928 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050056 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00021662 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,138,950 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.