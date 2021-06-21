Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 21,464 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

