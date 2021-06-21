Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 23,230 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.72% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period.

HEWJ stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37.

