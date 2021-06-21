Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 12,022 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pinterest by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,829,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,566 shares of company stock worth $44,919,532. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $74.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

