Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 4,721 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE:TAP opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.