Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.