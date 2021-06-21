Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.