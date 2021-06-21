Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

BKI stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

