Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at about $67,388,000. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.51.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

