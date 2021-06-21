Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $124.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

