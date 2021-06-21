Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Crown by 6.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Crown by 42.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 200.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $98.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.