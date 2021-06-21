Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

NYSE EIX opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

