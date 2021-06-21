Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

