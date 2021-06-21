Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

