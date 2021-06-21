Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,325 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.