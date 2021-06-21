Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 447,341 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,341 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.