Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $150.69 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

