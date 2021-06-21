Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 17,030 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

