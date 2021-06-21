Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,393 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

