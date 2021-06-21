Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,498 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $194.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

