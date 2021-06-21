Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,022 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.38. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

