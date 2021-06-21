Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 66,397 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,397 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,365,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $103.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

