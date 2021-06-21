Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $165.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

