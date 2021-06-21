Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 178.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 97,289 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 168.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.