Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 123,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. 1,614,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,742,746. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

