Bank of Montreal Can Buys 165,113 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1,780.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Signature Bank worth $39,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,431,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,197,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Shares of SBNY opened at $234.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.