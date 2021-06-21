Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of PACCAR worth $37,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

