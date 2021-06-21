Bank of Montreal Can Has $27.94 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $27,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after purchasing an additional 321,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $152.13 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

