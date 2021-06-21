Bank of Montreal Can Has $27.94 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $27,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after purchasing an additional 321,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $152.13 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
