Bank of Montreal Can Has $37.91 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 166.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Gartner worth $37,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $233.00 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

