Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $29,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 276.2% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 331.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

