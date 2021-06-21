Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

