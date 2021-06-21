Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,012,609 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Energy Transfer worth $39,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 952,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 76,673 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

