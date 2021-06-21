Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.55% of Docebo worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCBO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,795,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.38. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.