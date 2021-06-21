Bank of Montreal Can Sells 175,176 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.46% of Brixmor Property Group worth $28,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.51 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

