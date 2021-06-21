Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,217 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $39,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $15,677,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

AVB opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

