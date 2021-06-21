Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $277.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $277,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

