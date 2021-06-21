Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $340.66 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Johnson Controls International worth $340,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,869,000 after buying an additional 59,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 339.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

