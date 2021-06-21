Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $345.14 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of AMETEK worth $345,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in AMETEK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $130.65 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

