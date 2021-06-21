Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $357.26 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.68% of HubSpot worth $357,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HUBS stock opened at $593.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.18. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $596.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.77 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

