Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Parker-Hannifin worth $321,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $280.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $170.30 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

