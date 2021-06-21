Bankers Investment Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.54 (LON:BNKR)

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BNKR) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bankers Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 114.50 ($1.50). 1,802,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,466. Bankers Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 89.85 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 116.60 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 26.73 and a current ratio of 27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40.

Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

