Bao Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $12.71 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00117883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00149102 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,649.44 or 0.99914744 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.