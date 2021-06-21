Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML traded up $9.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $680.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,625. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $657.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 159.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.