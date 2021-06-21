Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $829,679.53

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $829,679.53 and approximately $79,218.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.00650668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 996,326 coins and its circulating supply is 697,832 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

