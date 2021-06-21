Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $148.96 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $787.59 million and $148.96 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00022379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00690890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00081204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,640,550 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.