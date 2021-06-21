Basid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $61.80 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $61.80 million and $2.35 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00651555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00079026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039353 BTC.

About Basid Coin

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,436,585 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

