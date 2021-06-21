Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $49.80. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

