Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

BAYRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

