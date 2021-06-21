Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) were down 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

