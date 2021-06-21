Beaxy Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00664154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00078935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00038457 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

